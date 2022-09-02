A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera

It was a close call for two planes taking off from Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport.

A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video.

The pilot of the Cessna said he was directed to fly over the runway where a Delta flight was taking off.

Once both planes were in the air, they were less than one mile apart.

The pilots of both aircrafts report having the other aircrafts in sight.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.