Pizza Pizza! Man busted after bungled Little Caesars heist

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Florida deputies said a man, who tried to pull off a bizarre heist at a Little Caesars Pizza restaurant, made a big mistake. He was not able to get out of the store.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies said Chad Corn broke into the pizza place in Pensacola on Saturday morning.

Deputies said Corn grabbed a couple bottles of water and a brownie. He even put on a Little Caesars apron.

When Corn finally decided to leave, he realized the door was locked and he could not get out.

Deputies said he first tried to escape by breaking tiles and climbing through the ceiling. But he lost his balance and fell to the floor.

Corn then headed for the drive-thru window, and was able to pry his way outside only to find a deputy standing there.

Corn was arrested and charged with burglary.