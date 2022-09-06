Deputy Police Chief arrested in undercover prostitution sting near Orlando

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Deputy Police Chief from Georgia was arrested after deputies said he responded to an online escort advertisement, which was really an undercover police sting.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Jason DiPrima was arrested last week while attending an American Polygraph Association workshop.

DiPrima is Deputy Chief of Police for the Cartersville Police Department in Georgia.

Judd says DiPrima unknowingly messaged an undercover detective, “Are you available tonight?” He then said, “I’d like to come see you--What is your rate?” Judd said DiPrima agreed to engage in sexual activities, but got got cold feet, messaging “I got spooked.”

Judd said DiPrima messaged the detective again the next day, and agreed to pay $120 for a half hour of “full service” sex. He later arrived at the meet-up location, and allegedly gave the undercover detective $180 and a multi-pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer.

DiPrima was arrested and booked in the Polk County Jail.

He has since bonded out.