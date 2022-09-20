Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket.

Paula Azbill, 63, of Lutz, in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Azbill purchased a winning 500x The Cash ticket at a 7-Eleven in Tampa.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”