Sheriff: Florida man, upset over nearby construction work, shoots vehicle

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A central Florida man took out his anger over nearby construction work by shooting into a vehicle over the weekend, earning him two attempted murder charges, according to authorities in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Richard Vitiritti shot into the occupied vehicle Saturday night in the Lake Hatchineha area, near Haines City.

No one was hurt.

In addition to two counts of attempted murder, Vitiritti also faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and tampering with evidence.

“If you get upset at nearby construction work going on at 7 p.m., DO NOT shoot at people as a way of trying to get your point across,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.