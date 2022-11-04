Arrest affidavit: Woman wanted for child support bites deputy during takedown

NAPLES, Fla. – A southwest Florida woman, who was wanted for allegedly not paying child support, reportedly bit a deputy while being arrested.

A Collier County sheriff’s deputy was on road patrol Wednesday night, when he said he clocked a gray Nissan Rogue doing 71-mph in a 50-mph zone on Immokalee Road in Naples.

The deputy pulled over the SUV, and said that the license for the driver, Julia Franklin, was suspended because Franklin had not paid a traffic fine.

Upon further investigation, the deputy found that Franklin, 23, had an outstanding warrant against her for not paying child support.

Deputies tried to place Franklin under arrest and said she, “became very upset and began to brace, tense, and pull away from deputies.”

One of the deputies said that during the struggle, “she bit my ring finger on my left hand, breaking skin and drawing blood. I immediately ordered her not to bite me.”

Deputies said they then deployed their taser to secure Franklin.

While being questioned, Franklin told deputies she had a Glock 19 in her purse in her vehicle. A records search found she did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Franklin was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

She was booked into the Collier County jail, and bonded out on Thursday.