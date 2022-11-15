Price changes coming to ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth’

(John Raoux, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Visiting Walt Disney World Resort theme parks is about to get more expensive.

On Tuesday, Disney announced changes in the price of theme park tickets that would take effect on Dec. 8.

When compared to the other three theme parks at the Resort, the Magic Kingdom Park will see the biggest increase in price on its busiest days, with the cost ranging from $124 to $189 for a one-day theme park ticket. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park ranges from $109-$159, EPCOT $114- $179 and Disney Hollywood Studios tickets range from $124- $179

The current price for a one-day theme park ticket starts at $109.

Changes are also coming to Disney Park Pass reservations with the purchase of a one-day theme park ticket. Guests who purchase a one-day, one-park ticket would have their reservation made automatically for them.

This is the first raise in theme park ticket prices since 2019.

