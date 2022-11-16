Caught on Camera: Elderly Miami man rescued after being lost in Florida reserve

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida wildlife officials rescued a 91-year-old Miami man after he was lost in a preserve in Collier County.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said Antonio Tur was hunting hogs at the Big Cypress National Preserve, when he was separated from his partner, who is also from Miami on Monday.

Officials said he was lost for eight hours, his cell phone battery was dead and he only had a small amount of water with him.

Collier County Sheriff deputies and FWC officials were called in to help. They searched by ground and air until they found Tur in the preserve in a thick wooded area, about four miles away from the closest ranger station.

Video shows him being lifted to safety. As the helicopter was bringing him up, you can see the FWC canine officers on the ground.

Officers gave Tur water and first aid as they waited for the helicopter rescue.

He was treated for minor injuries at the scene, suffering only cuts, scratches and dehydration.

Officials said Tur was in good spirits and is now safe and back at home.