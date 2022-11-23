Florida doctor gave patients laughing gas, tequila before raping them, police say

NAPLES, Fla. – A Florida doctor is accused of sexually assaulting at least two patients after providing them with laughing gas, medication and tequila.

Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, of Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, faces two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person, Fort Myers ABC affiliate WZVN reports.

Naples police told the station that the two women, aged 51 and 72, were at his practice for a cosmetic procedure.

The first victim told police that Salata provided her with Xanax before arriving at his office, the station reports. She was then reportedly informed the procedure was painful, so she agreed to use nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, to aid in pain relief.

The victim told investigators that Salata offered her tequila and the combination of the alcohol, medication and laughing gas caused her to “black out,” according to WZVN.

The station reports that the woman partially woke up to find Salata performing oral sex on her, but she was physically unable to stop him. Police said she fell unconscious again and awakened again to Salata having sexual intercourse with her.

The second victim said Salata started using laughing gas and increased the amount as he began to massage her, according to the station.

The woman told officers that Salata raped her and she suffered a bruise on her lip from where he kissed her, police said.

Salata was being held on a $200,000 bond, WZVN reports.