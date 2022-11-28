79º

Video: Florida deputies chase down stolen car, teen behind the wheel

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Florida, Volusia County
Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest 4 teens accused of stealing a car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies chase down teenaged suspects accused of stealing a car and it was all caught on camera.

Volusia County deputies said a license plate reader flagged the vehicle stolen in Hillsborough County. When deputies tried to pull the driver over, they said they sped off.

Authorities said the four teenagers led them on a chase through a residential area onto a highway. At one-point deputies deployed spike strips, which flattened two of the car’s tires.

The suspects kept driving until the car gave out and were cornered by deputies. Investigators searched the car and found several rounds of ammunition, as well as gloves and a mask.

Three of the teenagers taken into custody were as young as 14. One of them is from Miami. Two of the suspects were taken to the county’s family resource center and were picked up by their parents.

One of the suspects who was arrested is 18-year-old Khalil Lindsey.

Lindsey faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding, grand theft and driving with a suspended license.

About the Author:

Jenise Fernandez joined the Local 10 News team in November 2014. She is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station she grew up watching. Jenise, who is from Miami and graduated from Florida International University, also interned at Local 10 while she was in college.

