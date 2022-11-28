Video: Florida deputies chase down stolen car, teen behind the wheel

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies chase down teenaged suspects accused of stealing a car and it was all caught on camera.

Volusia County deputies said a license plate reader flagged the vehicle stolen in Hillsborough County. When deputies tried to pull the driver over, they said they sped off.

Authorities said the four teenagers led them on a chase through a residential area onto a highway. At one-point deputies deployed spike strips, which flattened two of the car’s tires.

The suspects kept driving until the car gave out and were cornered by deputies. Investigators searched the car and found several rounds of ammunition, as well as gloves and a mask.

Three of the teenagers taken into custody were as young as 14. One of them is from Miami. Two of the suspects were taken to the county’s family resource center and were picked up by their parents.

One of the suspects who was arrested is 18-year-old Khalil Lindsey.

Lindsey faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding, grand theft and driving with a suspended license.