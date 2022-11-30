Florida woman wins $1,000 a week for life playing Lottery game at Publix

LARGO, Fla. – A 69-year-old Florida woman has claimed her $1,000 a week for life prize after playing the multi-state draw game, Cash4Life, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Carmelina Cordero, of Largo, won during the Aug. 11 drawing.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million.

Cordero purchased her winning Quick Pick ticket from a Publix in Largo. The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Cash4Life drawings are held daily at 9 p.m. at the New Jersey Lottery Headquarters studio.