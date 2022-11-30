‘Not sure what it is:’ Hurricanes unearth large mystery object on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Officials in Volusia County are at a loss trying to figure out what kind of structure was unearthed on the beach after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, WKMG in Orlando reported.

The long wooden object was found poking out of the sand during low tide after the storms caused large amounts of erosion.

“This erosion is unprecedented at this point. We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” said Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs, “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve seen it exposed.”

Officials in Volusia County are at a loss trying to figure out what kind of structure was unearthed on the beach after the recent storms. (Volusia Beach Safety)

Malphurs said the long wooden structure was spotted after Hurricane Nicole battered Volusia County’s coast.

It’s just south of Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach Shores. State Emergency Management teams are currently working around it while they try to build a system to protect the dunes.

“We’re not sure what it is but it is a large piece of debris, probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Malphurs said.

A state archaeologist team will visit the site late this week or next week to uncover more of it and get an idea of what it really could be.