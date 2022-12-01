‘I would do it again’: Deputies say Florida man killed mom for not pushing him to ‘be a man’

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man admitted to stabbing and killing his own mother and hurting his sister during an attack at a home near Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the accused killer as Matthew Sisley, 21, on Wednesday afternoon, Local 10 News partner WKMG in Orlando reports.

Deputies said they arrived at a home near the intersection of Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail, just north of Champion’s Gate, Tuesday, where they found a woman had been stabbed to death and another woman with severe cuts on her hands.

Sisley was nabbed by deputies a few blocks from the home, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

When questioned about the attack, Sisley confessed to killing his mother and “accidentally stabbing” his sister, according to a news release.

Sisley said he killed his mother “because she never pushed me to be a man,” and added that he “would do it again.”

Sisley currently faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies said additional charges are forthcoming.