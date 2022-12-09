Florida Uber driver accused of raping passenger

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida sheriff’s deputies have arrested an Uber driver accused of raping one of his passengers after dropping her off at her home.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Felix Torres, 37, on Tuesday after deputies said after dropping her off, he put on a mask, followed her to her door and assaulted her.

According to an arrest report, Torres said he noticed a black phone case was left behind in his SUV and he believed it belonged to the victim.

Torres said he caught up with the victim and the two engaged in consensual kissing. According to the arrest report, Torres said the victim told him to stop and he ran to his car.

Detectives said they asked Torres if he believed the victim was intoxicated to which he replied “yes, she was drunk and horny.”

Torres faces sexual battery charges remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.