Rare sighting of crocodile on Florida beach

American crocodile is spotted on a Melbourne Beach.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An American crocodile made a rare appearance on a Florida beach on Sunday.

The Brevard County Environmetally Endangered Lands program posted a picture of the 8-foot-long crocodile on Melbourne Beach.

***RARE SIGHTING OF AN AMERICAN CROCODILE*** On Sunday 12/4/2022, EEL staff photographed an American Crocodile 8ft.... Posted by Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program on Monday, December 5, 2022

The crocodile was relaxing in front of the Barrier Island Center.

According to the group, American Crocodiles typically live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean, and the Southern parts of Florida are at the very north end of their range.