Deputies: Man plays prank on friend; leads to friend’s arrest on child porn charges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is facing child pornography charges after deputies said one of his former co-workers saw obscene pictures of children on his cell phone.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies said they received a call from the friend who said Jody Fletcher, 55, had recently stopped over to visit. When Fletcher left the residence, the caller noticed Fletcher’s cell phone had been left behind.

The caller said he decided to play a joke on Fletcher and make the phone’s wallpaper a photo of the caller.

The caller said he took a picture of himself and proceeded to attempt to change the wallpaper. While accessing the photos, to obtain the photo he took of himself, the caller said he observed numerous images of child pornography.

The caller immediately contacted deputies.

According to an arrest report, approximately 74 images of child pornography were located on the device and three computers were seized from Fletcher’s home.

Fletcher was arrested and faces charges for possession of obscene material and has since bonded out of jail.