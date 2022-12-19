Caught on Camera: Truck plunges into Florida waterway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver goes over the edge of a bridge in Fort Myers and it was all caught on camera.

The video shows the car submerged in the Caloosahatchee River. It jumped the barrier and plunged into the water below.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Myers Fire Rescue crews immediately responded.

The driver was pulled out of the vehicle and CPR was immediately performed on top of the truck while it was still in the water.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.