Florida police officer arrested after hourslong standoff, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Cocoa police officer is being held in jail without bond after an hourslong standoff with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, according to Local 10′s Orlando news partner, WKMG News 6.

Patrick Michael Kelly, 39, faced a judge Thursday morning. Cocoa police confirmed to News 6 that Kelly is an officer. The department said it would be issuing a statement on his arrest on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home on Framura Lane in Viera around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators said a woman called for help saying that Kelly was threatening her and himself with a gun.

The SWAT team was called to negotiate with Kelly, according to a news release. During the standoff, deputies said Kelly fired his gun multiple times from inside the home. Pictures from the scene show several bullet holes in the window of a home, however, deputies said no one was hurt by the gunfire.

Bullet holes in the window of a home on Framura Avenue in Viera where a Cocoa police officer was arrested after a standoff, according to deputies. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Records show Kelly was arrested just after 6 a.m.

Kelly faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.