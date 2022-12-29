Police: Florida man tried to meet girl for sex, telling her ‘I am a big pervert’

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Police in the Florida Panhandle accuse a 42-year-old man of driving more than two hours to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Instead, they say he was communicating with a cop the whole time.

Pensacola ABC affiliate WEAR reports that police booked William White into the Escambia County Jail on Tuesday.

According to the station, police say White drove from Panama City to Pensacola to meet the supposed girl, whom he messaged on Facebook on Dec. 3.

But, the station reports, the profile was actually a Pensacola police officer’s “covert Facebook account.”

Citing a police report, WEAR reports that White arranged a meeting with the girl on Dec. 19, messaging her: “I am just telling you I am a big pervert I have a very dirty mind and stuff like that.”

He also said he intended to have sex with the girl, according to the station.

On Dec. 19, Pensacola police spotted White outside a hotel that he booked for the meet-up, WEAR reports, and deputies in neighboring Santa Rosa County later pulled him over and took him into custody.

He was extradited to Escambia County on Tuesday and faces three charges related to online child solicitation.