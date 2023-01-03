Florida mom, 4 kids in tow, accused of shooting victim from car

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a woman in Florida’s Panhandle on New Year’s Day after accusing her of shooting someone from her sedan — with her four children inside.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a witness told deputies that Ciara Croteau, 32, of Ponce De Leon, first tried to run him and the victim off the road.

Then, Croteau, in her white Nissan, approached their vehicle and fired a single shot at their truck, hitting the victim’s upper left arm, officials said. Deputies did not identify the victim’s gender.

Croteau continued to chase the two until they arrived at a home, at which point, she backed out and sped off, deputies said.

Deputies “quickly located and detained Croteau,” they said. Responding deputies found that her four children, all under 13, were in the car with her.

They said they also found the gun used in the shooting.

Deputies arrested Croteau on charges of aggravated battery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and four counts of child neglect.