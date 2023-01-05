Person of interest ID’d in ‘random’ double-homicide of Florida senior couple

Person of interest in Mount Dora murders in custody in Georgia

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A person of interest in the homicide investigation of a Mount Dora couple found slain at a senior living facility was identified Wednesday evening, according to police.

As Local 10 Orlando news partner WKMG reports, the couple — identified as Darryl and Sharon Getman — were found dead over the weekend at the Waterman Village complex.

At a news conference Tuesday, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said police had a person of interest in custody out of state, though the department didn’t release her name at that time. Gibson added that she was found driving the couple’s car in a different state.

“It appears it was a random crime,” Gibson said. “I believe it was someone that was simply passing through, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Police said the woman was escorted from the complex by security Saturday afternoon, though she was seen entering again that night.

Afterward, the woman went to an apartment, knocked on the door and asked a resident inside whether she could take a shower, according to the police department.

Gibson said the resident hit an alarm button, and the woman then grabbed a set of keys and fled. Early Sunday morning, the Getmans’ vehicle was seen leaving the property.

Wednesday, Mount Dora police confirmed that the person of interest was 50-year-old Vickie Lynn Williams of Savannah, Georgia.

Williams was arrested in Chatham County, Georgia on Tuesday, where she was held for extradition to Lake County, records show. She faces a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

At this time, no information has been provided on what role — if any — she played any role in the deaths of the Getman couple.