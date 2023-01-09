Florida man arrested after victim in bondage gear found beaten to death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was arrested last week, months after another man was found dead in Kissimmee while wearing bondage gear.

Bryant Scott Demelo, who was the last known person to have contact with the victim, was arrested Tuesday on a manslaughter charge.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an address in Kissimmee on Sept. 5 in regards to a suspicious death.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a man dead, who was wearing bondage gear and appeared to have trauma to his body.

After identifying Demelo as the last person to have contact with the victim, deputies said Demelo told them he had a sexual encounter with the victim prior to his death.

According to authorities, Demelo claimed that he and the victim met on an online chat group for sexual encounters and arranged to meet in person.

Demelo claimed that the victim was performing oral sex on him and bit down on his penis, which led to Demelo beating the victim unconscious, authorities said.

Demelo then fled the scene without calling 911 or trying to help the victim, deputies said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim’s death was caused by blunt force trauma and strangulation.

An arrest warrant for manslaughter was later obtained for Demelo, and he was taken into custody last Tuesday in Seminole County.

Demelo will be transferred to Osceola County to face the manslaughter charge.

Authorities said he was found with methamphetamine at the time of his arrest and will also be charged with drug possession.