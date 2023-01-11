‘The Most Magical Place on Earth’ makes changes for new year; brings back complimentary resort parking

FILE - Performers dressed as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck entertain visitors at Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – With a new year, comes new changes to guest experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, guests staying at a Disney Resort hotel will no longer have to pay for overnight self-parking. Beginning Jan. 10, it will be complimentary.

Walt Disney Annual Passholders will also be able to visit any of the four theme parks at the resort without having to make a Disney Park Pass Reservation, if they plan to visit after 2 p.m. The only exception for the park reservation rule would be if guests visit the Magic Kingdom Park on Saturday or Sunday. Reservations would still be needed for those days at the resort’s main park.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, passholders will also have perks added to their My Disney Experience account. Access to Disney PhotoPass lenses will soon be added as well as a complimentary Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories experience.

Guests who purchase Disney Genie + will also have digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass attraction photos included with their purchase. The resort has yet to announce the date this service will be added to purchases.

