Florida police looking for ‘pooping perpetrator’

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida police are looking for a man, who they said was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and then defecating on the floor.

According to police, the man broke into a Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers on Saturday by climbing through a small window.

Officers said he stole multiple items including alcohol, and then defecated on the floor before leaving.

If you recognize this guy, please contact Fort Myers Police or SWFL Crime Stoppers.