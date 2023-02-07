$10 million migrant transport bill takes step forward in Florida Legislature

Archive: Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A bill, which would spend 10 million taxpayer dollars to create a Florida program to transport migrants, has moved forward in the Legislature.

Senate Bill 6-B, which is called “Transportation of Inspected Unauthorized Aliens”, passed the Fiscal Policy Committee on Tuesday.

Senators, who are against the bill, said it targets many migrants who don’t even want to come to Florida, and called it a waste of money.

“We’re about to come spend $10 million to go anywhere within the country, to pick up human beings who have an intent to come to the State of Florida or if they decide they want to go somewhere else,” said St. Sen. Shevrin Jones, Democrat from District 35. “I promise you I have a list of what we can do with $10 million, because in Miami Gardens right now, 300 families have just been displaced from a fire and have not heard from the State of Florida.”

“If the Federal Government was doing their job and securing our border, we would not have to be addressing this issue in Florida. To me, it’s just that simple,” said St. Sen. Debbie Mayfield, Republican from District 19, who voted for the bill.

Last September, dozens of migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on a surprise flight that was chartered by Governor DeSantis. The Governor said the flight was part of a program to relocate undocumented immigrants to so-called “sanctuary states.”