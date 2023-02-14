71º

BREAKING NEWS

Florida

Caught on Camera: Gator spotted with snout taped shut

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Tags: Florida, Caught on Camera, Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman made a disturbing discovery in her neighborhood’s retention pond and it was all caught on camera.

Amber Lock said she spotted the gator in her Brandon neighborhood and is worried because she said it has not been able to eat for the last two months.

“Whoever attempted to trap him and put the tape around his mouth clearly lost him and that’s what started this,” Lock said.

Lock said she is furious over the lack of urgency from others to help the reptile.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Official said the delay from December is a result from confusion caused by two different permit requests made by two different trappers by members of the public.

FWC said a trapper went out over the weekend, but was not successful, and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been assigned to remove it from the area.

The alligator would then become the property of the trapper.

Locke said she also reached out to Gatorland in Orlando. Gatorland released a statement saying: “We share your deep concern for the health and safety of the little fella, and we are working with wildlife authorities to try and find a way we can help.”

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter