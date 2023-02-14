Caught on Camera: Gator spotted with snout taped shut

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman made a disturbing discovery in her neighborhood’s retention pond and it was all caught on camera.

Amber Lock said she spotted the gator in her Brandon neighborhood and is worried because she said it has not been able to eat for the last two months.

“Whoever attempted to trap him and put the tape around his mouth clearly lost him and that’s what started this,” Lock said.

Lock said she is furious over the lack of urgency from others to help the reptile.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Official said the delay from December is a result from confusion caused by two different permit requests made by two different trappers by members of the public.

FWC said a trapper went out over the weekend, but was not successful, and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been assigned to remove it from the area.

The alligator would then become the property of the trapper.

Locke said she also reached out to Gatorland in Orlando. Gatorland released a statement saying: “We share your deep concern for the health and safety of the little fella, and we are working with wildlife authorities to try and find a way we can help.”