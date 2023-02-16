VIDEO: Florida woman fights off attacker who ambushed her at gym

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Shocking video shows a Hillsborough County woman fighting off an attacker who ambushed her at a gym at her apartment complex.

The video shows the suspect as he approaches her and tries to grab her waist when she pushes him away.

He chases her into the next room and tackles her to the floor. The victim continues to kick and punch the man while calling 911.

She eventually broke free and is sharing a message of resilience.

“As long as you don’t give up you fight back you show him that you’re strong you are one that you’re able to fight back to survive to get out of the situation, I believe it’s possible,” said the victim.

Xavier Thomas Jones was arrested the next day after a similar incident. Police said he tried to force his way into another woman’s apartment.

Jones faces several charges including sexual battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.