Grieving family members speak for the first time after deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grieving families speak out for the first time since the Orlando shooting spree claimed the lives of their loved ones.

The families of nine-year-old T’yonna Major and 24-year-old Spectrum News reporter Dylan Lyons supported each other on Thursday as they shared their story through tears.

The families shared fond memories of their loved ones. the father of Dylan Lyons broke down, saying the families are bonded for life through this tragedy.

“I’m so sorry to my son. I wish I could have taken the bullet. It shouldn’t have been. I can’t believe it. It shouldn’t have been,” said Dylan’s father.

The mother of T’yonna was also shot in the crime spree described how her daughter excelled in gymnastics. The heartbroken mother overcome with emotion, had to leave the room.

The 24-year-old reporter and the child both died after deputies said they were shot by Keith Moses, 19 in Pine Hills on Feb. 22.

They were two of five people Moses is accused of shooting that day.

Lyons had been covering the first homicide when he was shot. His photographer survived.

Dylan’s mother and fiancé said the tragedy has shattered their lives.

Dylan’s fiancé announced Thursday she plans to have their baby through IVF and said doctors were able to freeze his sperm.

Moses now faces several first-degree murder charges and attempted murder charges.

The Lyons family said there will be a memorial for Dylan at the University of Central Florida.

There is also expected to be a public vigil for T’yonna next weekend.