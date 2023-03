CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man has died after health officials believe he came into contact with a brain-eating amoeba.

The Charlotte County man became infected with the Faegleria fowleri amoeba after scientists said he used tap water in a nasal rinse.

Charlotte County officials are now asking residents to avoid rinsing their sinuses with tap water.

The Department of Health is also investigating the origins of the infection.

For more information about the amoeba, click on this link.