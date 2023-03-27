Florida gas prices drop 9 cents last week

Florida gas prices dropped 9 cents last week as gas prices are still responding to a big drop in the oil market that occurred two weeks ago, AAA reported Monday.

Gas prices in the Sunshine State were averaging $3.37 per gallon on Sunday -- 21 cents less than this year’s high and 75 cents less than what drivers paid this time last year.

“After plunging 17% to a new 2023 low - two weeks ago - the U.S. price of oil recouped some of those losses last week, after rising 4%,” AAA reported in a news release. “That could limit how much further gas prices fall. Since it often takes two weeks for retail prices to adjust to movement in the futures market, it’s possible that retail gas prices fall a little further this week, before leveling out or inching higher next week.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.58), Naples ($3.48), and Port St. Lucie ($3.43).

The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.18), Panama City ($3.19), and Pensacola ($3.26).