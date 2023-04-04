(Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

DeSantis tops Trump in new Florida poll of GOP front-runners

MIAMI, Fla. – As former President Donald Trump faces a judge in New York City, he is seeing troubling poll numbers in his adopted home state of Florida.

A brand-new poll shows Trump trailing Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida in a head-to-head Republican Presidential primary match-up.

The Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey shows DeSantis with a 44% to 39% lead over Trump among all Florida voters.

12% said they are undecided.

The poll has a margin of error of +/-4%.

Trump has topped DeSantis in most other recent national polls.