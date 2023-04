BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida deputy had his hands full on Tuesday, after responding to call about an uninvited guest in a person’s swimming pool.

Brevard County Sheriff deputy Robert Santiago was called to a home to help remove an 8-foot-long alligator.

He was able to get the gator out of the pool with the help of Scott Swarley, an area wildlife trapper.

Gator mating season will be heating up in the next few months, so more encounters like these are likely.