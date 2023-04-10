‘Lock her in the closet’: Florida caregivers livestream abuse of elderly patient, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two healthcare workers face charges after they livestreamed themselves abusing an elderly patient with dementia, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WKMG, Local 10′s Orlando news partner, deputies said that on April 3, Jada Harris and Shy’Tiona Bishop livestreamed the abuse of the patient at the Market Street Memory Care through Snapchat on four separate video clips.

“They actually put it up on a livestreamed platform so that their friends could watch it, laugh about it, as they mocked this elderly person in her condition,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video message posted on Facebook.

Jada Harris, 18, and Shy’Tiona Bishop, 20, face multiple charges in the incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies said in the first video clip, a cellphone was placed on a bathroom sink to record as Harris holds up an adult diaper and stated, “this is so embarrassing.”

Bishop grabbed the phone and added, “everyone is laughing” while turning the camera to Harris and the patient.

According to the affidavit, in the next clip, Harris said, “I don’t know why she is embarrassing me like that in front of all this people” before using an expletive to describe the patient’s bodily fluid.

In clip number three, deputies said Harris and Bishop lock themselves in the bathroom, leaving the elderly woman in the room unattended, while the patient bangs on the door. Harris is heard saying, “Like she’s psycho or something,” in addition to other comnents.

In the last clip, the patient can be heard saying “Help me” while Bishop is recorded responding “Ain’t no help you.” Deputies said as the livestream continued, the elderly woman attempted to grab the phone with Harris saying, “Don’t touch my phone,” at which point Harris reads out loud the comments the people watching are making.

Deputies said Harris read aloud a comment that said “Lock her in the closet,” then laughs before saying, “I didn’t even do nothing.”

According to the arrest affidavit, the patient has been at the facility since August 2022 and has been diagnosed with dementia, diabetes and Fibromyalgia.

Harris was arrested and faces charges of video voyeurism, exploitation of the elderly and using an electronic device in the commission of a felony.

Bishop was arrested and faces charges of video voyeurism and exploitation of the elderly.

“I’ve asked out team to make sure they work closely with the state attorney’s office and the judicial system to make sure that these two can never be involved in any type of healthcare again in their lives. I’ll be honest with you, I wouldn’t let them care for a pet cobra because he might accidentally bite ‘em and he would die of scumbag poisoning,” Ivey said.