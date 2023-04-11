70º

So-called ‘Drag show ban’ bill moves forward in Florida legislature

Steve Owen , Assistant News Director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The so-called ‘drag show ban’ bill, which would ban adult live performances for minors, has moved forward in the Florida Legislature.

Senators voted 28-12 on Tuesday afternoon to advance Senate Bill 1438, which is officially titled the “Protection of Children.”

The bill prohibits someone from knowingly admitting a child to “adult live performances”, which it broadly defines as “a presentation that depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, or specific sexual activities.”

Supporters say the bill protects kids, while opponents say it censors the LGBTQ+ community.

The bill next heads to the full house. If it passes there, it will head to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis.

He is expected to sign it into law.

If SB 1438 becomes law, rule-breakers could face first-degree misdemeanor charges.

