Soldier from Florida killed in Ukraine

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Soldier from Florida killed in Ukraine (Courtesy: Family of Edward Wilton)

MARIANNA, Fla. – A soldier from Florida was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

Edward Wilton, 22, died on April 7 fighting in the area of Bakhmut, Ukraine, his half-brother Parker Cummings told ABC News.

He was from Marianna, Florida, which is near Tallahassee.

Wilton served in the US Army.

Cummings said of Wilton, “My brother was very selfless. My brother was very honorable and traditional. He cared more about freedom for all than for his own safety. Edward was a true hero, and he will be missed until we see him again.”

Joshua Cropper told ABC News he fought with Wilton in Ukraine’s International Legion between April and early July 2022.

“He was so young, but immensely brave. Fearless. We’d need three guys to do any task, he’s always going to have his hand up. He was as mature as anybody I’ve ever known,” said Cropper.

