‘Just trying to fit in’: Florida substitute teacher accused of letting student use her vape

EUSTIS, Fla. – A substitute teacher at a central Florida middle school was arrested after reportedly letting a student take a hit from her vape pen, according to the Eustis Police Department.

In an affidavit obtained by Local 10 Orlando news partner WKMG, police said they were contacted about the incident, which happened on May 2 at Eustis Middle School.

Police said that the substitute teacher — identified as 50-year-old Jennifer Hale — had allowed a 7th-grade student to take a hit from her vape because the student said they wanted to vape.

According to the affidavit, Hale later admitted the incident to the school’s principal, saying, “I was just trying to fit in.” Hale was then removed from the campus and told she was no longer allowed to return, police explained.

On May 5, Hale was arrested and taken into custody, police said.

Hale faces a charge of child abuse. She is held on a $1,000 bond.