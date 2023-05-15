Scott Baio ‘living best life’ as newest Florida man after move from California

Judging from his social media posts, Scott Baio is very happy after his much-publicized move from California to Florida.

The former star of ‘Charles in Charge’ and ‘Happy Days’ has been busy on Instagram, recently posting, “Living our best life in Florida”, “The Republic of Florida”, and “Gulf Coast in Florida. Life is good!”

Baio announced his permanent move to Florida earlier this month on Twitter, saying he was leaving because of crime and homelessness in California.

After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally “exit stage right” from California.



“The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.” pic.twitter.com/fBCeNyhhhx — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 3, 2023

According to CNN, Los Angeles news station KABC recently reported that overall violent crime is down 3% in the city when compared to 2019.

Baio has repeatedly written on social media that he is a conservative voter.