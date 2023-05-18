Disney scraps $1 billion development plan in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney has canceled plans for a campus near the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, according to a memo sent by Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

The proposed $1 billion development was planned for the Lake Nona area, just north of the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks.

“Given the considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to move forward with construction of the campus,” Disney said in a statement.

The change in course comes after the recent issues between the entertainment company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed transportation bill HB1305, stripping the company of the power to inspect the system that has been on the tracks since the Magic Kingdom Park opened in 1971.

Disney and DeSantis have been engaged in a tug-of-war for more than a year that has engulfed the governor in criticism as he prepares to launch an expected presidential bid in the coming weeks.

The fight began last year after Disney, beset by significant pressure both internally and externally, publicly opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, a policy critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

As punishment, DeSantis took over Disney World’s self-governing district through legislation passed by Florida lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors that would oversee municipal services for the sprawling theme parks and hotels. But before the new board came in, the company made agreements with members of the previous oversight board that stripped the new supervisors of their authority when it comes to design and construction.

The decision by Disney comes on the same day that it was widely reported that DeSantis plans to enter the 2024 presidential race next week.

Read the statement sent on Thursday below: