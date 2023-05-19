‘Tiny Miracle’ born at Florida hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A baby girl weighing less than one pound was born at a Southwest Florida hospital late last month.

Darionna Williams was born weighing 9.5 ounces, that’s about how heavy a coke can is, and it’s even bigger than this tiny miracle.

The baby girl was born at 25 weeks at Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers.

Despite the early birth, mom T’Kyia White says the baby is perfectly healthy and she already has quite the personality.

T’Kyia was in for a routine checkup when doctors noticed Darionna did not have enough fluid around her midday on April 28th.

90 minutes later, doctors prepared to deliver the baby girl via cesarean.

Though Darionna is still in the neonatal intensive care unit and will likely be for a long time, she and her mother have been inseparable. T’Kyia says she is anxious for the day she can finally hold her daughter.

T’Kyia will be able to hold her daughter as soon as she gains another pound. Her message to others who might be going through a difficult pregnancy is to just keep praying and stay hopeful.