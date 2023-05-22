Florida-bound passenger on Frontier flight facing charges after allegedly hitting flight attendant with intercom phone

A passenger headed to Florida is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting a Frontier flight attendant with an intercom phone, according to police.

According to the airline, flight 708 was waiting to depart Denver en route to Tampa on Sunday when, “the female passenger became belligerent onboard and was asked to deplane. As she was deplaning, she picked up an intercom phone and struck a flight attendant with it.”

Denver Police said the passenger was cited for assault in connection with the incident and was able to book another flight home after being released.

The Federal Aviation Authority has received reports of at least 670 unruly airline passengers in 2023 as of May 14, the US transportation agency’s statistics showed.

There were 2,455 unruly passengers reported in 2022, according to the FAA.