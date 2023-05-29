VIDEO: Orlando woman accused of DUI, crashing vehicle into water in New Smyrna Beach

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a woman who was arrested after driving her vehicle into the water in New Smyrna Beach.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – An Orlando woman faces DUI and reckless driving charges after she crashed her vehicle into the inlet in Smyrna Dunes Park, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

WKMG in Orlando reported that deputies said 26-year-old Sarah Ramsammy “plowed into the water” after driving 50 mph past beachgoers and almost hitting a child on Saturday in New Smyrna Beach.

Sarah Ramsammy, 26 (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Ramsammy had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.153 and faces charges of DUI, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic control device, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office.

Bodycam video shows Ramsammy asking a deputy, “And why am I going to jail?”

The deputy politely tells her, “Right now, I think you’re driving under the influence,” to which Ramsammy only replies, “OK.”

Ramsammy was released on a $1,500 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.