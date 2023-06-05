85º

Legal recreational marijuana use one step closer in state of Florida

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Cannabis industry booming in Florida.

The legalization of recreational marijuana is one step closer to becoming a constitutional amendment on Florida’s 2024 ballot, according to the United States’ largest medical marijuana producer.

According to a media release, Trulieve announced that the Florida Secretary of State has validated more than 965,000 signatures for the Smart & Safe Florida Campaign.

If passed, the initiative would allow adult Floridians (ages 21+) to use cannabis products for personal consumption.

The Florida Supreme Court will process briefs for the amendment from opponents by June 12th.

If the court approves the proposal, it will appear on the General Election in 2024. It has to win the support of at least 60 percent of Florida voters across the state in order to become part of the Florida Constitution.

