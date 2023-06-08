Florida high school grad breaks barriers on wrestling mat, and sets record with incredible 11.3 GPA

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida high school student is graduating this month with a mind-boggling high grade point average, while also breaking barriers outside the classroom.

Bhavya Bansal posted an incredible 11.3 GPA to become Valedictorian at Middleton High School in Tampa for 2023.

Not surprisingly, that is the highest-grade point average ever earned at Middleton High.

The super student didn’t only dominate in the classroom.

She was the only female on the school wrestling team, and also competed on the swimming team.

Bhavya plans to attend Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland this fall, and says she eventually wants to be a surgeon.

Along with Bhavya, Middleton High had another superstar roaming the halls recently.

Singer Ed Sheeran made a surprise visit to the school, jammed out with the Middleton Band and handed out free concert tickets.