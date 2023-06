BRADENTON, Fla. – Two seven-week-old puppies are lucky to be alive, after someone found them in a sealed box near a Florida Walmart.

The pups tested positive for canine parovirus and had a fever of 106 when they were found on a sidewalk near State Road 7 in Bradenton.

The puppies were taken to Manatee County Animal Welfare to be cared for and are now on the mend.

Police are asking anyone with information about the abandonment to call 941-742-5933 ext. 1.