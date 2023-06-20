Trump federal trial tentatively set for August in Fort Pierce

FILE - Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – The federal judge handling the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump has set a tentative date and location for his trial.

While the former president was arraigned in Miami, his trial is scheduled to take place at the Fort Pierce federal courthouse on Aug. 14, according to an order from U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, whom Trump appointed to the bench.

ABC News reports that the trial date is by no means set in stone, “and is likely to shift based on negotiations between Trump’s team, the Justice Department and Cannon as they navigate what is likely to be a very complex and contentious discovery process.”

Cannon’s order states that all pretrial motions must be filed by July 24. It sets aside two weeks for the trial, although prosecutors have previously signaled that they would need three weeks to put on their evidence, ABC News reports.

Trump faces a total of 37 felony counts in the case after prosecutors alleged that he repeatedly refused to return a plethora of sensitive, classified documents to the government.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing in the case.