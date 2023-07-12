Florida deputies revive then arrest accused sex predator

BROOKSVILLE. Fla. – An accused sex predator is behind bars after Florida deputies first saved his life and then arrested him.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on Saturday to help locate Albert Lee Gardner, 29, after his parole officer said his GPS monitoring device was tracking at a 7-Eleven for an unusual amount of time.

According to an arrest report, deputies located the device in a garbage can, and then were soon called to the scene of an overdose.

Deputies said Gardner had overdosed and they used the drug Narcan to revive him.

Gardner was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He was then medically cleared by doctors and transported to the Hernando County Jail.

Gardner faces charges for lewd and lascivious battery and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

He remains behind bars with no bond.