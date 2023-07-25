Florida man arrested after dunking woman’s head in vat of tar, deputies say

ROSEWOOD, Fla. – A Florida man has been arrested after an apparent terrifying case of domestic violence.
Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to calls of a disturbance in Rosewood on Thursday.
Rosewood is just miles from the Gulf of Mexico, near Cedar Key.
When deputies arrived, they said a woman told them that Marshall Dimick, 55, dunked her head in a vat of tar.
The tar is used to treat clam and oyster bags.
She also claimed Dimick pointed a shotgun at her and choked her.
Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with chemical burns to her face and arms.
Deputies say that when Dimick found out he was being investigated, he removed several guns from his property.
Dimick is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.
Dimick was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was booked into the Levy County Detention Center, and is being held on $550,000 bond.