Florida man arrested after dunking woman’s head in vat of tar, deputies say

ROSEWOOD, Fla. – A Florida man has been arrested after an apparent terrifying case of domestic violence.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to calls of a disturbance in Rosewood on Thursday.

Rosewood is just miles from the Gulf of Mexico, near Cedar Key.

When deputies arrived, they said a woman told them that Marshall Dimick, 55, dunked her head in a vat of tar.

The tar is used to treat clam and oyster bags.

She also claimed Dimick pointed a shotgun at her and choked her.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with chemical burns to her face and arms.

Deputies say that when Dimick found out he was being investigated, he removed several guns from his property.

Dimick is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.

Dimick was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Levy County Detention Center, and is being held on $550,000 bond.