Florida police looking for duo of thieves who dragged ATM in stolen truck

Two drag ATM with stolen truck before running away from Florida police

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Florida police are looking for two people who dragged an ATM from a drive-through in a stolen truck and then ran off.

Lake City Police officers were dispatched to an Ameris Bank along Highway 90 on Friday, where they said an ATM was dragged from its foundation through the Lake City Mall parking lot.

According to a police report, the officers followed the drag marks to a white utility truck dragging the ATM on the road. When the officers tried to stop the truck, they said two people jumped out of the truck and ran off into a wooded area.

Police said the truck was reported stolen in Madison County.

Several nearby police agencies including the FBI arrived to help find the two suspects who have not yet been located.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Sgt. Kevin Johns.