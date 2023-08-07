Florida man accused of pointing gun at Lyft driver, pulling trigger

BUNNELL, Fla. – A man was arrested in Flagler County after allegedly pointing a gun at a Lyft driver and pulling the trigger, deputies announced Monday.

Deputies said 24-year-old Esaiah Glenn was taken into custody early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the Lyft driver flagged down a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on Sunday night after the incident occurred.

The Lyft driver told the sergeant where he picked up and dropped off the suspect, and that while on the way, Glenn put the gun to the driver’s head and pulled the trigger.

The driver said he heard the gun click, but that it did not fire, and that the suspect made comments about wanting the driver to shoot him before exiting the vehicle.

Deputies immediately began a search of the area and eventually investigators were able to identify Glenn as a person of interest.

According to police, on Friday, Glenn had made threats to harm staff at a local hospital, causing the building to be placed under lockdown while he was at large.

He was later found trying to get a hotel room and confessed to the incident with the Lyft driver, stating that he was hoping the driver would have shot him, authorities said.

Glenn was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and was taken to jail after being medically cleared. Authorities said he was being held without bond.