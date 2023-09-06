UF earns number one spot for best public university, according to Wall Street Journal

Go gators! The University of Florida has been named the number one public university in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ released its list of the best universities in the U.S. on Wednesday. It works with the independent market research firm Statista to compile rankings based on student and alumni surveys and student outcomes metrics.

UF also ranked 15 on the top 400 best universities list.

Florida State University made it to the 102 spot overall.

Florida International University ranked number four for best public university and number 29 overall.

The University of Miami made it to number 90 overall.

For more about the survey, click on this link.